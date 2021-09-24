Kenya: Lost Gun Belonging to Mombasa OCPD Found Near His House

24 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

A firearm belonging to a Mombasa police boss that was lost early this week has been found.

On Monday, Mombasa police commander George Kingi reported that he was robbed of his rifle, which had 15 bullets, while heading home at about 10pm.

According to Mr Kingi, three armed robbers in a tuktuk obstructed the road before robbing him of the gun.

Police said the gun was found near the house of Mr Kingi on Thursday morning by his driver.

The driver, constable Silas Kimani, said he found the gun wrapped in a disposable bag behind Mr Kingi's house.

Mr Kimani was supervising a labourer, who was cutting grass in the compound when he spotted the gun.

Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka said the incident is still under investigation.

