Liberia: First Lady Identifies With 2021 WASSCE Candidates

24 September 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Nearly two thousand candidates taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, have benefited from the distribution of hand sanitizers by the Office of Liberian First Lady, Amb. Clar M. Weah.

The initiative is part of Mrs. Weah's efforts aimed at buttressing the Liberian government to ensure straight adherence to the anti-covid19 health protocols as the nation continues to battle the novel corona virus.

As she identifies with the students and motivates them, the First Lady is also keen on ensuring that the candidates stay safe by observing the various preventive measures against the pandemic.

Though the students are wearing masks and socially distanced in their seating arrangements, applying hand sanitizer is an important measure to keep them in full compliance with the health protocols.

The sanitizer distribution initiative kicked off Monday, September 20 and continued on Thursday, September 23.

It reached out to several schools including the Mildred Taylor SDA, J. J. Roberts, G. W. Gibson, St. Theresa Convent, Monrovia College and William V. S. Tubman High, among others.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X