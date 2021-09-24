Liberia: First Lady Identifies With 2021 WASSCE Candidates

Monrovia — Nearly two thousand candidates taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, have benefited from the distribution of hand sanitizers by the Office of Liberian First Lady, Amb. Clar M. Weah.

The initiative is part of Mrs. Weah's efforts aimed at buttressing the Liberian government to ensure straight adherence to the anti-covid19 health protocols as the nation continues to battle the novel corona virus.

As she identifies with the students and motivates them, the First Lady is also keen on ensuring that the candidates stay safe by observing the various preventive measures against the pandemic.

Though the students are wearing masks and socially distanced in their seating arrangements, applying hand sanitizer is an important measure to keep them in full compliance with the health protocols.

The sanitizer distribution initiative kicked off Monday, September 20 and continued on Thursday, September 23.

It reached out to several schools including the Mildred Taylor SDA, J. J. Roberts, G. W. Gibson, St. Theresa Convent, Monrovia College and William V. S. Tubman High, among others.