Liberia: Blevahlay to Cut Off From Nimba Soon, If...

24 September 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Nimba — Off the Saclepea-Tappita highway, there's a town called Blevahlay, but road leading to the town from the main road is near impassability due to deplorable bridges and deep potholes along the road.

The road that leads to Gbao Blevahlay is challenging, looking likely impassable. According to our reporter in the area, this is largely due to the deplorable condition of the road and the dangerous condition of bridges along that corridor.

Our reporter further said there are principally two very bad bridges along the route, impeding the free movement of citizens along with their goods and services. The community is agricultural, with the citizens involve in the planting of rubber, cocoa, and several other products. Getting their produces to the market and accessing goods and services is breaking down the population.

Struggling citizens in the area said they too are citizens and deserve better. The lack of development in the community is largely due to the bad conditions along the road. Several individuals have lost their lives and many still face the same risky conditions daily.

Speaking to reporters upon inspecting the road, Nimba County Electoral District seven Representative Roger Domah said "As a government, we must look in the direction of this isolated community which is located off the main road that leads to Tappita, between Loyee and Kpaytuo. We are equally accountable to them. Let's dig deeper into this community and work along with all stakeholders."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X