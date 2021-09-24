Liberian Government Breaks Ground for U.S.$1.4m Judicial Complex in River Cess

Rivercess — The government of Liberia through the judiciary has broken ground for the construction of what is known as a modern judicial complex in River Cess.

The ground-breaking took place on Thursday September 23, 2021 in Cestos City, the capital of the county.

Officials representing the judiciary, River Cess Legislative Caucus, and local government, as well as citizens graced the ceremony.

Valued at little over 1.4 million United States dollars, when completed, will host the 14th Judicial Circuit for River Cess and other subordinate courts including the Cestos magisterial court and traffic and debt courts. The complex will also host magistrate residence, offices for public defender and prosecutors, and jurors' quarter.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Cllr. Onesimus Barwon, resident judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court for River Cess, said the project is an outcome of a conversation he had with Chief Justice Francis Korkpor in 2018 when he (Banwon) was nominated by President George Weah.

"I remember back in 2018 when we were appointed by the president of this republic, the chief justice assured us that Your Honor, will make sure that River Cess have those intuitions that will give citizens easy access to justice. True to his word we're about to witness the ground-breaking for a judicial complex".

Judge Banwon, lauded the effort of the River Cess Legislative Caucus and the local authorities for providing the land for the project.

Cllr. Willie B. Kollie, Assistant Administrator at the Supreme Court of Liberia, represented the full bench of the high court.

Delivering a special remark, Cllr. Kollie said the project was the vision of the Supreme Court of Liberia to extend and expand its infrastructures across the country to promote access to justice and enhance judicial service delivery to the entire citizenry.

"Through this vision, the judiciary has witnessed the construction of modern judicial complexes to several counties over the last decade and a half, to include Gbarpolu County, Lofa County, Sinoe County, Grand Kru County, Bomi County and Grand Gedeh County.

He said the selection of River Cess for the project is based on the acute infrastructure gap currently existing in the county.

"The lack of adequate judicial infrastructures in this county has undermined access to justice and denying residents the opportunity to access legal services".

River Cess County Superintendent Bismark Karbiah, was among government officials who made remarks at the program. Superintendent Karbiah expressed joy and lauded the judiciary for the project, while assuring residents of more development projects in the coming months.

"River Cess has more to benefit. As I as speak to you, River Cess is about to benefit a modern sports stadium in Darsaw town and markets in Cestos City, Yarpah town, and Bodowhea town".

Climaxing remarks, the chair of the River Cess County Legislative Caucus, Madam Rosana GDH Schaack, expressed delight for the judicial complex. While stressing need for unity amongst citizens, she said in the absence of coordination, development interventions will not be realized.