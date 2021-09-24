South Africa: Children Who Murder Family - Why We Shouldn't See Them As Monsters

analysis

South Africa has an uncomfortable history with children who have killed family members, very often the people who cared for them. Psychologist Melanie Moen has written a book putting together years of academic investigation into children accused of parricide.

"Children who kill" are three words that have a powerful effect on the human imagination and they've spawned an entire genre of books and movies about terrible children who do terrible things. From Tom Riddle, who becomes Voldemort, in the Harry Potter series, to the possessed girl in The Exorcist, to Kevin Khatchadourian in Lionel Shriver's book We need to Talk About Kevin, these minors are inevitably portrayed as uncanny. The common idea of children who kill their caretakers is that they must be evil or in some way intrinsically bad.

I think the idea that children who kill family members are monsters makes people feel safe and secure. It is clear from the studies that these children are not monsters. They come from really difficult home circumstances marred by a combination of negative factors like abuse and extreme parenting styles. The murder that brings them into the headlines is often the very first serious offence they commit.

None of the...