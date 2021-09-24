South Africa: Century-Worth of Attitude On Display When Springboks and All Blacks Clash

analysis

On Saturday the Springboks and the All Blacks clash for the 100th time in exactly 100 years in the unlikely setting of Townsville in Queensland.

Since hostilities first commenced on the rugby field between South Africa and New Zealand, the matches have often been among the most brutal and brilliant of any era in the sport.

Saturday's 100th meeting, which could decide the winner of the 2021 Rugby Championship, should be no different because, once again, the stakes are as high as they have ever been. These are both skilled and excellent teams, but in contrasting ways. That has always been the appeal and it remains true today.

The Boks are world champions and recent series winners against the British & Irish Lions. But they are on a two-match losing streak following back-to-back defeats to Australia and they've just relinquished the No 1 rankings to the All Blacks.

New Zealand only need a point to capture the Rugby Championship crown, but that is not their focus. The All Blacks always believe they are the world's best team and, for the most part, their record supports that inherent attitude. But to prove it, beating the world champions is crucial, so they...