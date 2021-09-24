South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal - It Can Be Cold Outside of the Ruling Party Fold As an Independent Councillor

23 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize

What is it like to go it alone and stand as an independent in the local elections? Daily Maverick takes a look at the challenges and experiences from KwaZulu-Natal, a province characterised by fraught battles within the ANC alliance.

Among the councillors who stood as independents after leaving the ANC and winning their wards in KwaZulu-Natal in the 2016 local elections, Mthethelezi Sibisi is one of the few known to be standing again as an independent -- in eThekwini's Ward 103.

"The community urged me to stand as an independent again and I obliged," he told Daily Maverick.

In the 2016 local elections in the eThekwini municipality alone, 58 candidates -- mostly disgruntled former ANC councillors -- stood as independents, of which only five won -- including Sibisi.

But independent councillors quickly found that it is cold outside the party. These councillors found themselves in the crossfire between ANC-dominated councils on the one hand and the opposition parties on the other.

They also believed that they were starved of projects in order to be made to look like failures in their communities.

Sibisi said that his ward has many rural and peri-urban areas that still need developments such as water...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X