South Africa: Tackling a Health Service in Crisis - New Portfolio Committee Chair Is a Medical Doctor Who Aims to Enforce Accountability

Dr Kenneth Jacobs was elected chairperson of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Health last month. In this interview, he chats about National Health Insurance, the role of Parliament, working with the Stormers rugby team, and his own background and journey to serving as chair of such an important parliamentary committee.

Reflecting on the mammoth issue of corruption casting a shadow over South Africa's health sector, Dr Kenneth Jacobs stresses the importance of safety nets for whistle-blowers, and of establishing technological systems to enforce accountability.

More than most, Jacobs is in a position to do something about these issues.

Last month, Jacobs, a member of Parliament for the African National Congress (ANC), was elected chairperson of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Health.

Among other things, he will play a pivotal role in deliberations on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. Public hearings have been underway in the health portfolio committee until recess on September 10. The NHI public hearings so far (they will continue later in the year) have flagged corruption as a major concern, particularly pertaining to a centralised NHI fund.

Acknowledging concerns

"From what was raised at the public hearings, people are concerned that the power would...