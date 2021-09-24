South Africa: Find the Roots of Where Nourishment Comes From As Stellenbosch Gets Green Fingers

24 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bianca Coleman

An inaugural garden week in the university town of Stellenbosch, inspired by a Catalonian flower festival, will showcase nature through talks, tours, art, wine and food.

There's a famously funny - and tragic at the same time - story about a survey some years ago by Innovation Center for US Dairy which reported that 48% of adults didn't know how chocolate milk is made, and 7% think it comes from brown cows. It's good for a laugh at Murica's expense but the sample group was a mere 1,000 and perhaps a bit unfair to apply to the country's millions of citizens.

Point is, where does our food come from? The simple answer is: a garden. It can be a container on your city apartment's balcony, a patch out back, or on the side of the road. It can be a great big farm garden with multiple crops, or a few carrots and lettuces. Cows, brown or otherwise, should be roaming a garden of sorts, munching the grass (not in depressing feedlots); and the wine in our glasses comes from vineyards, which are also gardens of grapes. Gardens are important.

Look - there is where your wine comes from... take a...

