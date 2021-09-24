South Africa: Find the Roots of Where Nourishment Comes From As Stellenbosch Gets Green Fingers

analysis

An inaugural garden week in the university town of Stellenbosch, inspired by a Catalonian flower festival, will showcase nature through talks, tours, art, wine and food.

There's a famously funny - and tragic at the same time - story about a survey some years ago by Innovation Center for US Dairy which reported that 48% of adults didn't know how chocolate milk is made, and 7% think it comes from brown cows. It's good for a laugh at Murica's expense but the sample group was a mere 1,000 and perhaps a bit unfair to apply to the country's millions of citizens.

Point is, where does our food come from? The simple answer is: a garden. It can be a container on your city apartment's balcony, a patch out back, or on the side of the road. It can be a great big farm garden with multiple crops, or a few carrots and lettuces. Cows, brown or otherwise, should be roaming a garden of sorts, munching the grass (not in depressing feedlots); and the wine in our glasses comes from vineyards, which are also gardens of grapes. Gardens are important.

Look - there is where your wine comes from... take a...