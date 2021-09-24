South Africa: Jacob Zuma Supporters Are Not Just a Fringe Group of Howlers

23 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sibusiso Ngalwa

Following the recent judgment against Zuma, one can only expect the pro-Zuma forces to launch an offensive against the judiciary.

On Friday, 17 September the Constitutional Court dismissed Jacob Zuma's application for his 15-month sentence to be rescinded. Not only did the former president's application fail to meet the requirements for a rescission but the court also found his antics to be part of his "creative attempts" to avoid punishment.

"Mr Zuma intentionally declined to participate in the contempt proceedings, and disdainfully dismissed a further opportunity when invited to do so. Mr Zuma only now attempts to justify his absence from this Court.

"His plea of poverty is totally irreconcilable with his extra-curial statements that not only unequivocally evinced his resolve not to participate in the proceedings, but also displayed his attitude of utter derision towards this Court," said Justice Sisi Khampepe in delivering the Constitutional Court's majority ruling.

But these facts will not matter to Zuma's supporters, who have already mounted a spirited propaganda campaign - depicting the former president as a victim of an intolerant judiciary.

Mzwanele Manyi, who speaks on behalf of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, said the...

