Somalia: Suicide Explosion Heard in Somali Capital

24 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - A suicide attack near Medina hospital in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Friday afternoon, police said.

A bomber has detonated himself in an area between Villa Baidoa base camp and Medina hospital, causing an unidentified number of fatalities.

The Hospital lies on one of the capital's main roads, which the authorities say is usually safe.

Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab has been driven out of Mogadishu 10 years ago but often stages attacks in the city.

Developing story, more soon.

By Omar Nor

