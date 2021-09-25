Algeria: Government-Governors Meeting - Dynamic Approach to Boost Development

24 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The traditional Government-Governors meeting will be held on Saturday and will focus on the ways to implement the projects of the President of the Republic under the Government Action Plan that aims to create wealth, boost development and achieve social justice.

This important meeting takes place in a context of mutations and changes that have occurred since the election of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, namely a new Constitution, the creation of new provinces in the country's south, a new People's National Assembly (Lower House) as well as the holding of forthcoming local elections and partial renewal of members of the Council of the Nation (Upper House).

The participants are expected to focus on a new approach to local development that should open up prospects for the establishment of a new framework for drafting, consultation, implementation, monitoring and assessment of local development programmes.

