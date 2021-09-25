Nigeria: Abimbola Emerges Winner of 'Nigeria Queen' Pageant

At the just concluded Nigerian Queen Pageant 2021, Red Carpet and Reality TV Show Host, Abimbola Abayomi emerged the 13th Queen of the pageantry. Abayomi is a fashion model and a lover of the screen whose career as a host and has risen to become a name to be reckoned with.

Since her foray into the media industry, she has gone from hosting top celebrities in Nigeria to exclusive red carpet moments in over top 100 mega events in Nigeria, as well as hosting top rising reality TV shows and pageants. Abimbola was crowned the 13th queen having performed excellently in all the rounds of the highly contested crown and will represent Nigeria at Miss Grant International 2021 in Thailand.

The new queen was presented a brand new SUV amongst other mouth-watering prizes.

Speaking about winning the crown she said, "I feel elated and excited. I don't know what the future holds but I hope it's everything good. Asides being a communicator, I've always wanted to be a connector of people in Nigeria so I hope to use the platform to further that to be able to connect people. Let people know that it's okay to love one another without hating on each other."

The Nigerian Queen Beauty Pageant is a brand from 001 Entertainment outfit, targeted at redefining beauty with a connotation of purpose, and with a sole aim of carrying out humanitarian activities. The 13th edition of the pageant concluded with a soirée at Arcum Event Center Port-Harcourt, Rivers state with Ebuka-Obi Uchendu as the host of the night.