Tunisia: Overall Electricity Production Up 5 Percent End of July 2021

24 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The overall electricity production edged up by 5% at the end of July 2021 to 11,533 GWh (excluding consumed self-production).

Likewise, the electricity dedicated to the domestic market increased by 10%, according to the latest report on the energy situation, published recently by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines.

The peak of production registered a 16% rise to 4,255 during the first seven months of 2021.

The STEG still holds the lion's share of electricity production with 83% of national production. Electricity produced from natural gas (STEG + IPP) grew by 5%, while that produced from renewable energy sources stood at 3% (taking into account the production of power plants only).

The energy situation showed an increase by 5% in electricity sales at the end of July 2021.

Industrial customers remain the largest consumers of electricity, accounting for 64% of total HV & MV customer demand.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X