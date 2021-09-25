Tunisia: Overall Electricity Production Up 5 Percent End of July 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The overall electricity production edged up by 5% at the end of July 2021 to 11,533 GWh (excluding consumed self-production).

Likewise, the electricity dedicated to the domestic market increased by 10%, according to the latest report on the energy situation, published recently by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines.

The peak of production registered a 16% rise to 4,255 during the first seven months of 2021.

The STEG still holds the lion's share of electricity production with 83% of national production. Electricity produced from natural gas (STEG + IPP) grew by 5%, while that produced from renewable energy sources stood at 3% (taking into account the production of power plants only).

The energy situation showed an increase by 5% in electricity sales at the end of July 2021.

Industrial customers remain the largest consumers of electricity, accounting for 64% of total HV & MV customer demand.