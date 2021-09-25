Somalia: PM Roble And President Farmaajo Arbitration Hits a Snag

Efforts to end the dispute between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble hs hits a snag, Galmudug's State Minister Omar Shido confirmed.

In a statement, Minister of State for the Presidency of Galmudug, Omar Shido said that the talks between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble had failed.

Omar blamed President Farmaajo for the failed talks to end the political rift between the two top leaders that had been going on for days chaired by Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Mursal and Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoor- Qoor.

"As you are aware, the President of Galmudug, Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoorqoor) has been working to resolve the dispute over the Ikraan Tahliil case, which has caused a great deal of controversy between President Farmajo and Prime Minister Roble. The efforts of the President of Galmudug, which went through many stages, sometimes lasting almost 18 hours, ended in failure, with PM Roble's side showing maturity while the other side faced a major challenge, " Omar Shidovsaid

Currently the bone of contention is who to appoint the interior security minister Abdullahi Mohamed Nur as well as the appointment of the NISA commander.