Africa: Arab and African Challenges At Center of Meeting Between Jerandi and His Mauritanian Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — On the sidelines of his participation in the work of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, discussed Friday with his Mauritanian counterpart, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, issues and challenges facing the Arab and African region.

The two ministers discussed the "excellent" relations of brotherhood between the two countries, reaffirming the common will to promote them in the service of the two peoples and brotherly countries, a statement of the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

For his part, the Mauritanian minister said that President Mohamed Ould El Ghazouani welcomes the invitation that has been extended to him to participate in the work of the 18th Summit of the Francophonie, which will take place in Djerba, November 20 and 21.