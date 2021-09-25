Tunisia: Freeze On Terrorist-Related Assets of 43 People Extended

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Counter-Terrorism Commission (CNLCT) has decided to extend, for six months, the freeze on terrorist-related assets and funds of 43 individuals, according to a text published in the Official Gazette on September 24.

The names of the 43 people affected by this freeze are published on the official website of the Commission with the charges against them and the date on which they committed or participated in terrorist operations. They are 42 Tunisians and an Italian citizen, said the commission.

This action is taken pursuant to Organic Law No. 2019-9 amending and supplementing law No. 2015-26 on the fight against terrorism and money laundering, the commission adds.

The CNLCT, last March 18, ordered the freezing of assets of 3 people suspected of financing terrorism. The commission announced, in a statement, the freezing of assets of forty individuals involved in terrorist cases.

According to the President of the Commission, Mounir Ksiksi, 132 individuals and organisations are, today, subject to the same sanction.

The National Commission for the Fight against Terrorism is currently working on the revision of the national strategy of the fight against terrorism. This new approach will be presented in November to the National Security Council.