Somalia: Puntland Leader Urges Farmaajo and Roble to End Feud

Puntland state leader Said Abdullahi Deni has called on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to end the political dispute.

speaking at an event to launch the local election campaign for political associations the regional state leader called on President Farmajo not to obstruct the premier's role to lead the election process.

"Farmaajo made it clear last May that he handed over security and election responsibility to the PM. He should allow Roble to do his job," Deni said.

"I hope that the agreement will remain in place and that the prime minister will be responsible for the election and the security of the country. They promised and gave the prime minister a chance to step down," he added.

Public feud between Farmaajo and Roble escalated on a Fortnite in the past when Prime Minister Roble fired the country's security minister and replaced him with the president's critic.

It was the second time the pair clashed over hires and firings within Somali security agencies, raising fears of an all-out power struggle at the highest levels of government.