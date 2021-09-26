Somalia: Qatari Government Condemns Mogadishu Suicide Bombing

Qatar has condemned the suicide car bomb attack at t a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace.

Al-Shabaab suicide bomber who packed a vehicle with massive explosive materials targeted the checkpoint on Saturday killing at least nine people including a mother and her two children. An adviser on women and human rights affairs at the office of the prime minister was also among the victims killed.

In a statement, the Qatari foreign ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism "regardless of the motives and reasons."

"The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack at a checkpoint at Hamar Jajab District, which led to deaths and injuries." the statement reads in part.

The ministry extended condolences to the families and relatives of the victims killed in the explosion.

"The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation for the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Somalia, and wished the injured a speedy recovery." the ministry said.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked armed group fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally recognised government, claimed responsibility for the attack.