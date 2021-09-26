Namibia: Help Needed in Tracing Robbers

THE police at Walvis Bay are urging the public to help them find a gang which robbed security guards at the town's Pupkewitz Megabuild store on Saturday.

Erongo police regional commander for community affairs inspector Ileni Shapumba says five men, of which two were armed, attacked three Southern Cross Security guards who were busy loading a cash box into their vehicle.

Two suspects alledgedly pointed a firearm at the driver, while the others attacked some guards, and took two firearms from another.

They stole one cellphone and cash boxes that were picked up from seven other shops.

The gang drove off in a white Volkswagen Polo, with a fake registration number and tinted windows.

Items stolen include about N$943 616,84, two pistols belonging to the security company, a Samsung A10 cellphone, and the keys of a Nissan NP300.

N$28 616,84 was recovered from the cash-in-transit vehicle.

A cellphone that belongs to one of the suspects was also found at the scene.

Nobody has been arrested yet, and police investigations continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the police in arresting the suspects is urged to contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective chief inspector Johannes Mwatongwe at 081 246 1121, or detective inspector Johan Geiseb at 081 262 9842, or report it to the nearest police station.