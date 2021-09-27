Nigeria: Exposed - the London Location Where Nnamdi Kanu Incited Hatred From

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
Nnamdi Kanu.
26 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

The location of Radio Biafra, an internet radio station owned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been identified in London.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed group, incited many people from the station, which was reportedly established to broadcast Biafra's ideology and its secessionist agenda.

According to a report by CNN, the station transmits its broadcast from Peckham, South East London.

"Tucked away down a quiet, leafy street in Peckham, southeast London, is the registered address of a movement seeking to break Nigeria apart... . before his (Kanu) most recent arrest in Kenya in June, Kanu's supporters used the Peckham house for Radio Biafra broadcasts," CNN said in a report.

It added that one Darlington Imoh opened the door when the news medium visited in August.

Imoh was said to have described himself as the "officer of output for the Biafran campaign".

On 14 July 2015, the radio station was jammed in Nigeria because it did not have a broadcast licence.

However, the radio station in a swift reaction labelled such claims as "lies" and went on to release its new frequency details to the public.

Kanu used the platform "to incite war and preach hate messages against Nigeria."

