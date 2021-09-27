Nigeria: BBNaija S6 - Nini, Saga Out of Race for Big Brother's N90m

26 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nini and Saga, housemates of the season 6 Big Brother show have been evicted from the show.

Nini, in her interview, told Ebola that she has no feeling for Saga when asked if she would miss Saga, a fellow housemate, whose affection for her has got the social media buzzing lately.

Saga was however left in shock when Ebuka called Nini as the next evicted housemate.

In her parting words, she told Ebuka that she hope to continue her fashion line but dismissed any relationship with Saga outside the house

