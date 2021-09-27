Nigeria: 10 More Kaduna Baptist School Students Freed

TEN students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released, after spending close to 12 weeks in captivity.

Suspected bandits had, on July 5, invaded the school located about six kilometres from Kaduna metropolis, and abducted 121 students.

Some of the students were freed in batches, while others escaped from captivity.

With the latest development, a total of 100 students have been freed, with ransom of over N200 million reportedly paid to the kidnappers by the parents.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kadun State, Joseph Hayab, said the 10 students were released on Sunday afternoon and have been reunited with their parents.

Hayab, in a message, said: "10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits. Thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will be released very soon."

Meanwhile, three suspects alleged to be linked to the attack on the school have been arrested by the police.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at the force headquarters in Abuja, Police spokesperson, Mr. Frank Mba, said the three suspects are part of the 25-man gang that kidnapped the students.

He added that the police have obtained sufficient intelligence to facilitate the arrest of other members of the gang.