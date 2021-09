Mercy Atang, housemate better known as Queen, has been evicted from the 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija show.

She was evicted after spending more than two months in the Big Brother House.

In yet another twist in the game, Pere Egbi, another housemate, was evicted from the house but not the show.

During the live eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, clarified that Pere was still on the show.

Whitemoney, Pere, Angel, Queen, Saga, and Nini had been put up for eviction.