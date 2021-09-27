Nigeria: D'Tigress Beat Mali to Win 2021 Women Afrobasket Title

Nigeria's national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, have defeated Mali in the final of the 2021 Women Afrobasket to retain their title.

D'Tigress ran riot on their opponents to end the match 59-70 in the final match played on Sunday night.

With the win, D'Tigress have now lifted the Women's Afrobasket title for the third consecutive time.

Nigeria won the first quarter 22-11 before going on to fall 13-9 in the second quarter.

The girls however came out smoking in the third quarter with a 28-14 win.

Mali raised their game in the final quarter, winning 21-11 but the win counted for nothing as the D'Tigress came top at the end of the match.

Final scores

Victoria Macaulay was the top performer for the Nigerian girls with 15 points.

Mali beat Nigeria on the two-points shots, making the basket in 49 per cent of their efforts against Nigeria's 36 per cent.

However, Nigeria were more successful in three-points shots, making the basket in 41 per cent against Mali's 9 per cent.