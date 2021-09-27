Nigeria: BBNaija - Pere, Angel in Race for Finalist Slot

Big Brother Naija season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere and Angel, are currently in a race to join finalists of the show.

On the live eviction show, the duo were evicted from the house but not from the show.

The rest housemates were not aware of this.

After the live show, the viewers at home got to see that the two housemates had been moved to the secret room.

In the secret room, Big Brother gave them instructions on how to determine the fifth and last housemate for the top five.

In front of Pere and Angel, some games were displayed and both of them were told that whoever wins will make it to the final.

This is yet another twist on the show which ends next week.