Housemates, Anita Singh, popularly known as Nini, and Adeoluwa Okusaga Oluwapelumi, popularly known as Saga, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The duo were evicted from the show on Sunday.

While in the house, Saga and Nini bonded well.

When Nini departed the house on a secret mission assigned by Big Brother earlier in the week, Saga broke down.

The fire in him returned up when Nini resurfaced after 24 hours.