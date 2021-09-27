Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Town

Sources say the military has sent heavy reinforcement to the town

A heavy exchange of gunfire is going on between Nigerian security forces and ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government council of Yobe State.

Babangida is about 50km north-east of Damaturu, the state capital.

Security and local sources said the insurgents were engaging troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a fierce gun battle at the tme of this report Sunday evening

Adamu Gidado, a resident of Babangida, who escaped from the town to Damaturu at the start of the exchange of fire, told PREMIUM TIMES that many residents had also run into the bush to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Mr Gidado said he saw heavy military reinforcement heading towards Tarmuwa as he was heading to Damaturu.

"People in Babangida have run to the bush out of fear. I saw heavy military reinforcement as I was driving back to Damaturu, " Mr Gidado said.

A security source also confirmed the develooment. He said " the Boko Haram boys are currently engaging in fire with our troops in Babangida now. But we have mobilised heavy reinforcement to the town, " the source said.

So far, the details are still sketchy. This report will be updated as the situation becomes clearer.