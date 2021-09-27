Nigeria: Bandits Free Another Batch of 10 Bethel Baptist Students, 11 Still in Captivity

26 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Another batch of 10 of the remaining 21 abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released by bandits after 81 days in captivity.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the 10 students were released on Sunday afternoon and were reunited with their parents.

Hayab expressed hope that the remaining 11 students will soon be released.

"Ten more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits.

"Thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will be released very soon," Hayab said in a WhatsApp message to THISDAY.

On July 5, bandits invaded the school located about six kilometres away from Kaduna metropolis and abducted 121 students.

The students were being released by the bandits in batches.

So far, four batches of students, totalling 110 had been released, including those who escaped from captivity.

The parents of the students were said to have paid a total sum of over N200 million as ransom to the bandits for their freedom.

The bandits were said to have demanded and collected fresh ransom for each batch of students released.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of the students were recently paraded by the Force Headquarters of the Nigerian police in Abuja.

