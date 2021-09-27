Nigeria: Preach Fairness, Equity, Osinbajo Tells Christian Leaders

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Christian groups and leaders to always preach fairness and equity at all times and be relentless advocates of freedom of worship, justice and the rule of law, for a more united and peaceful society.

Osinbajo, who made the appeal while being honoured with the Christian Association of Nigeria's (CAN) Award of Excellence at a Dinner and Awards night organized to mark the 45th anniversary of the association at the weekend in Abuja, also delivered President Muhammadu Buhari's felicitations to the foremost Christian body on the milestone.

He said: "We must continue to let the important truth be known that Christ did not come to establish a religion, nor to condemn men but to show all men that his own righteousness not our righteousness or performance is the qualification for eternal life.

"That the gospel commands consideration for the views of others treating them as we would wish to be treated, non-violent communication, that our words must be words of grace seasoned with salt. We must as an organisation and as individuals remain constant and relentless advocates of freedom of worship, respect for human rights, fairness, justice and the rule of law."

Commending the works of current and past leadership of CAN in promoting religious tolerance, Osinbajo said CAN has not only been continually faithful to its founding vision, it has become a veritable force for peace, unity and social justice.

He opined that pursuant to the gospel, CAN has consistently spoken up on behalf of the "least of these" in the society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, "We are also proud of the enormous work that the current executive of CAN ably led by His Eminence Rev Supo Ayokunle has done. I am aware of your collaboration with the leadership of the Islamic and other faiths, to reconcile where there are conflicts, to pacify where there has been offence, and to upbraid and reprimand where there have been misdeeds. Well done and congratulations."

Speaking further on dousing religious and ethnic tensions in the society, the vice-president said: "As we have seen in the past few years, not just in Nigeria but all over the world, there is a growing religious and ethnic chauvinism. An almost intemperate, vehement and often violent dismissal of the views of people of other persuasions without adequate consideration. At the same time, there is the rise of identity and cultural politics. Brethren, the answer to hate, intolerance and conflict is the gospel of Jesus Christ."

Presenting the Award of Excellence to Osinbajo, CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, said the honour was in recognition of the vice-president's outstanding performance in public service over the past years both at state and national levels.