Nigeria: BBNaija - As Pere, Angel Battle for a Slot, Here Are the Contenders for N90m Grand Prize

26 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Big Brother Naija season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemates, Cross, Emmanuel, Liquorose, and White money are the last four standing.

These four have made it to the final week of the show, which ends next Sunday.

The fifth housemate is yet to be decided but it is definitely between Pere and Angel who are up for a task at the secret house.

The sixth edition of the show started airing on the 24th of July.

The winner of the Shine Ya Edition of Big Brother Naija will walk away with 90 million naira worth of prizes.

