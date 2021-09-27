Nigeria: Burna Boy Thrills in 'Yaba Buluku' Remix Visual

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy has registered his excellent trademark with a new visual. Following up closely to the recently released audio of the smash-hit street anthem "Yaba Buluku" remix featuring Preck, Nelson and Mozambique's newest sensation, DJ Tàrico, Burna Boy came out with the energetic crispy visuals that tells the "Yaba Buluku" story perfectly.

Directed by The Alien for The Alien visuals, DJ Tàrico's mega-hit "Yaba Buluku", has joined the wave of African artiste collaborations and is steadily becoming the number one club banger, swinging the tune right back into 2021's highest-ranking charts.

Towards the end of the visuals, we see a delicious twist, highlighted by the drums used throughout the song and made more irresistible with riveting choreography. Unrehearsed yet authentic and full of rhythm; without a doubt, a new dance movement has been introduced. The ambience is authentic, indigenous and African, the director, The Alien 'finish work' on this Yaba Buluku remix visuals.

This blend of the South African amapiano vibe with Odogwu's Nigerian free-flowing essence, cumulates the two African regions in perfect harmony. Prior to this latest feature with DJ Tàrico, Burna Boy has collaborated with other talented African artistes like M.anifest on 'Tomorrow', Sarkodie on 'Special Someone', Harmomise and Diamond Platnumz on 'Kainama', Shatta Wale in 'Hosanna' and Master KG in 'Jerusalema'.