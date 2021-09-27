Ethiopia: News - Ministry Rings Alarm After Record Covid-19 Death - Calls On Adherence to Prevention Directives

Addis Abeba — "As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the number of severe cases and deaths are on the rise," Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse said yesterday in the weekly press briefing.

"Despite the fact that there is a dangerous species of delta variant in Ethiopia that is spreading rapidly and causing serious illness and death,the preventive measures being taken by the community are minimal," Dr. Lia said .

Dr. Lia said that the number of patients who were in severe condition and dying of COVID-19 was increasing with a total of 5,000 deaths and 43 deaths in a single day. The number has since increased to 47 deaths in a single day, making the total 90 death in consecutive days and overall deaths 5,254.

She explained that more than 800 seriously ill patients were being treated.

"Vaccination is one of the key ways to reduce the risk of this serious condition." She added, "the previous immunization guidelines have been revised and vaccinations are being given to all 18-years old and above. Taking the vaccine would help boost the immunity system against the dangerous Delta variant and other species."

Moreover, Dr. Lia expressed her concerns; such as, opening of schools, celebration of various holidays, graduation ceremonies, and other activities as risk factors for the spread of the virus. She subsequently called on the community and all concerned institutions to implement the 803/2021 new preventive measures directive. AS