Ethiopia: News - Bahir Dar Imposes New Measures Restricting Movements, Penalizing Businesses, Banning Unofficial Military Training in the City

23 September 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Yesterday Bahir Dar city administration announced new restrictive measures, banning carrying of weapons in the city, penalizing businesses who violate new directive and banning military training outside official channels.

These measures were announced after a meeting of the city's security council where issues concerning the peace and security of the city were discussed. The council explained that "unknown entities" who were working against the "survival campaign" were engaged in suspicious activities in the city.

Consequently, the council decided to ban the carrying of weapons by anyone in the city except for the security forces, to forbid the closing sidewalks, driveways,to close any cobblestone roads for business, to forbidden any legal or illegal gambling organized by any individual or group in our city, to fordbit the opening of casinos, and to prohibit any military training outside government institutions.

The council threatened that legal actions will be taken against individuals, who violate the law , wreak havoc or engage in aforementioned banned activities.

These news measures come only a month after multiple cities in the Amhara region imposed curfews banning vehicle and human movements from nightfall till morning.

The city administrations of Bahir Dar, Injibara, Kombolcha, Dessie and Debre Berhan explained that these curfews were meant to address the current challenging security situation that requires special monitoring following the ongoing conflict between Amhara regional government and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as well as combating what they described as "TPLF infiltrators." AS

