Ethiopia: News - Rights Commission Expresses Concern for Civilians After Killing of 29 People in East Wollega, Oromia State in Two Separate Attacks

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has expressed concerns over the security situation of civilians in Kiramu Woreda, in East Welega Zone of Oromia regional state after the killing of 18 people in Boka Kebele on September 17 and 18 in three related attacks.

Similarly, 11 people were killed on September 18 in another attack in Wolmai Kebele of the same zone, EHRC quoted residents as saying. The Commission also quoted residents as saying that more than 40,000 internally displaced people currently sheltered in Nole Kebele of Haro and Kiramu towns are living in harsh conditions.

"The commission confirmed that the main roads connecting Kiramu Woreda to Bure and Nekemte towns are currently closed for traffic," the statement said.

The Commission urged the federal and regional governments security forces to take concrete steps to address the security threat in Kiramu district and to prosecute those who repeatedly attack residents. In addition to returning people displaced by the conflict, EHRC strongly cautioned authorities to open roads connecting the Woreda to other areas and to ensure that the necessary humanitarian assistance is delivered before residents faced a serious humanitarian crisis. AS