Tunisia: SNJT Warns Against Increased Police Violence Against Journalists

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) warned against the resurgence of police violence targeting journalists after July 25.

The union, which deplores the assault of a journalist at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Saturday, denounced the use of the current context as a pretext to restrict press freedom.

In a statement issued Saturday, the SNJT expresses its concern about the seriousness of the situation and the impunity of police violence against reporters in particular, which «proves the lack of political will to protect journalists and uphold a free and pluralist press.»

The Union called on the Ministry of the Interior to publish the results of previous investigations into cases of aggression targeting professionals in the sector while carrying out their work.

Journalist Khaoula Boukrim, who was prevented from accessing the Avenue Habib Bourguiba to cover a demonstration in support to Kais Saied, was victim of verbal assault and harassment, the SNJT regrets in its statement.