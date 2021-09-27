Tunisia: Pro - and Anti-Exceptional Measures Protests Downtown Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Citizens, supporters of President Kaïs Saïed, gathered around noon at the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in front of the Municipal Theatre, claiming their support to the exceptional measures decided by the President of the Republic on July 25 and September 22, 2021.

They stood opposite other demonstrators who, for their part, were protesting against these same measures, following the call of several political parties and civil society components.

Security barriers were erected by the police to control the two groups of protesters and avoid scuffles.