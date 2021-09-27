Tunisia: Pro - and Anti-Exceptional Measures Protests Downtown Tunis

26 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Citizens, supporters of President Kaïs Saïed, gathered around noon at the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in front of the Municipal Theatre, claiming their support to the exceptional measures decided by the President of the Republic on July 25 and September 22, 2021.

They stood opposite other demonstrators who, for their part, were protesting against these same measures, following the call of several political parties and civil society components.

Security barriers were erected by the police to control the two groups of protesters and avoid scuffles.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X