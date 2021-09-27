Tunisia: Pro - and Anti-Exceptional Measures Protests Downtown Tunis [upd 1]

The Municipal Theatre (centre building) on Tunis's Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the demonstrations that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

Tunis/Tunisia — Thousands of protesters, including politicians and civil society actors on Sunday rallied in front of the Municipal Theatre in Tunis to denounce the exceptional measures decreed on July 25 by President Kais Saied, describing them as a "coup" as well as the presidential decree No. 2021-117, considering it an attempt by the Head of State to seize all powers. The protesters, whose number is estimated at between 3 and 4 thousand, according to security sources, called for the deposition of President Kais Saied and the cancellation of the "coup" to "defend democracy and protect the Constitution."

On the other side of the Habib Bourguiba Avenue opposite the Municipal Theatre, hundreds of protesters supporting President Kais Saied rallied spontaneously to express their support for the exceptional measures decided by the President of the Republic on July 25 and September 22.

Ennahdha leaders including Imed Khémiri and others who resigned from the movement such as Samir Dilou, Abdellatif Mekki, Jamila Ksiksi, as well as some deputies including Iyadh Elloumi and Samira Chaouachi, political figures from different currents and civil society actors (Ridha Belhadj, Samir Ben Amor, Ayachi Hammami and Abderrazak Kilani), took part in the rally against the exceptional measures decided by President Kais Saied.

Security barriers were erected by the police to control the two groups of protesters and avoid scuffles.