South Africa: Basic Education Calls On Unemployed Youth to Apply for Education Assistant Placement for Phase II of the Basic Education Employment Initiative

press release

The Department of Basic Education is pleased to announce that recruitment for Phase II of the Basic Education Employment Initiative will open on 27 September and close on 03 October 2021.

The department seeks to provide 287 000 unemployed young people, (+/-192 000 Education Assistants and +/- 95 000 General School Assistants) employment and training opportunities in the education sector, as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI)-Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), which forms part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES), seeking to mitigate the devastating economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth between the ages of 18 and 35, who are currently neither in education/ training, nor receiving any form of government grant, as well as young people with disability and women, are eligible and encouraged to apply for this enriching experience. Candidates who are selected for placement, will have an opportunity to receive training on various skills that will equip them for future employment opportunities.

All successful candidates will be placed in schools for 5 months, from 1 November 2021 to 31 March 2022, for the following available opportunities:

Education Assistant - Curriculum

Education Assistant - ICT/e-Cadres

Education Assistant - Reading Champions

General School Assistant - Child & Youth Care Worker

General School Assistant - Handyman (no matric required)

General School Assistant - Sports and Enrichment Agent (no matric required)

To qualify as an Education Assistant, you must have passed matric English, while an NQF Level 4, 6 and 7 qualification certificate, will be an added advantage. However, for placement as a General School Assistant, a matric certificate is not required for Infrastructure support and Sports and Enrichment Agents, although Trade certificates will be an added advantage.

To work in the education environment, you must have a good ability to work with people, and within groups, have good communication skills and be a good listener and have interest in academics.

To apply for placement, young people are urged to visit sayouth.mobi to create a profile and submit their application. No walk-ins will be allowed in schools due to Covid19 restrictions. Applicants must submit their application online.

Should you receive notice that you have been selected for shortlisting, you will be required to prepare the following documents:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Testimonials (former school, local chief, church leader, etc)

Police clearance certificates

Affidavit/Declaration by applicant stating he/she has no criminal record while awaiting the Police clearance

Certified qualifications such as Matric, (where applicable: NQF Level 4 qualification certificate, for Education Assistant applicants with NQF level 6 and 7 an added advantage)

Certified copy of identity document/ passport

As in Phase I, there will be a strong emphasis on training participants, with a view to adding to their skills set, as well as setting them up for improved employment prospects. Young people recruited for Phase II of the Basic Education Employment Initiative can expect to receive training in the following areas:

e-Cadres/ ICT Support

To work in IT, one has to be computer savvy and enjoy working on IT systems. The e- Cadres will add value in the classroom by assisting teachers and learners with troubleshooting of ICT equipment, and uploading educational content on learners' and teachers' devices. The need for this transformation is critical and timely, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to move towards a digital future, where lessons can be provided virtually. When learners and teachers receive the right support for digital learning, the response is often noticeable. e-Cadres will be deployed in all public schools.

Child and Youth Care Workers (CYCW)

Child and Youth Care Workers (CYCW), will provide learners with much needed psychosocial support within a COVID-19 environment. Psychosocial support is critical, even on an elementary level, as it will assist in reducing the risk of learners dropping out of the system. It can also contribute to an improvement in learner behaviour and academic performance.

Reading Champions

Reading Champions will contribute towards improving the culture of reading and literacy rates among learners. Reading Champions deployed in the Foundation Phase will also make a contribution towards improving early grade reading. In Phase I, Reading Champions assisted in reviving school libraries, initiating reading clubs and creating reading corners. This is in line with the sector priority on improving early grade reading.

Infrastructure maintenance

As in Phase I, there will be continued focus to support schools in infrastructure maintenance. This will be done by allocating handymen to schools where they are most needed. These cadre of youth will be provided with the necessary training to ensure that they provide good quality work.

Learner Support Agents will be appointed among the General School Assistants to support the implementation of sports, arts and culture activities in public schools.

Sports and Enrichment Agents

Phase II of the Initiative includes a new category for recruitment, which will see young people who are keen in sports enrichment programmes. To participate as a Sports Enrichment Agent, one must be fit, active and have a keen interest to assist schools with facilitating cultural and sports activities.

Overview of Phase I of BEEI

Phase I of the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) was successfully implemented from 1 December 2020 until 31 April 2021, in the basic education sector as the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI). Approximately 300 000 young people participated in Phase I of the BEEI.

Phase II will focus on addressing the reduction of youth unemployment, as the data collected throughout the initiative has shown that most of the young people are unemployed graduates, who lack the relevant experience to propel them to employment.

The BEEI initiative will go a long way in assisting the department to mitigate the unfortunate fallout from the COVID-19 academic disruptions we have experienced since the first 2020 national lockdown aimed at containment of the pandemic. The Initiative also aims to provide a protective net for learners at risk of dropping out of school, due to psychosocial challenges.

Through phase I of the initiative, the data collected after placement of the youth, indicated that a noticeable number of unemployed youth placed on PYEI-BEEI had qualifications in various fields. Phase II will also provide experiential learning, whilst ensuring that those who studied Education or are interested in Education as a field of study, will be directed to paths that will lead them back to the sector.

The following platforms are important to follow for updates on BEEI Phase II: SA Youth - sayouth.mobi - for applications

Twitter: @DBE_BEEI https://twitter.com/DBE_BEEI

Facebook: Basic Education Employment Initiative https://www.facebook.com/phase2beei