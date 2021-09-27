South Africa: Zeltdown! Western Province Rugby Football Union On Verge of Administration

The Western Province Rugby Football Union faces being placed under administration by governing body SA Rugby after a series of catastrophic management decisions by president Zelt Marais.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) could be placed under administration "soon" as it is unable to satisfy requirements that it is a "going concern" because of a series of management failures.

Under the presidency of Zelt Marais, the union has gone from one crisis to another and is now at the point where it faces financial ruin because of a damages lawsuit of more than R500-million.

SA Rugby (Saru) have done exhaustive legal research, at great cost, to make sure that if - which is looking increasingly like when - they step in, there can be no legal challenges.

Clause 29.1 of Saru's constitution gives the mother body the right to take over the running of a union if it fails to meet several criteria.

The verbose legalese of the clause states: "All unions have to conduct their business affairs in such a way that, at all times, they are in a sound financial position, comply with the laws of the Republic...