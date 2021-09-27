South Africa: United Rugby Championship Is a Chance to Address South Africa's Wretched Road Record

Neither South Africa's rugby franchises nor its national team travels well, with a rather low win tally for both in matches staged overseas.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Some might suggest that the Boks proved a point by winning the 2019 Rugby Championship after securing a draw against the All Blacks in Wellington and then a bonus-point victory against Argentina in Salta. A few months later, South Africa won the World Cup in Japan to claim their second world title away from home.

In the period between global tournaments, however, the Boks have struggled to win in foreign conditions. While their poor record in Australasia during the professional era is well documented - four wins in 29 matches against the Wallabies in Australia, and four wins in 25 Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand - less is made about their erratic form in other countries between 2016 and the present.

Losing overseas

Over a five-year period, the Boks have lost two and won two in Argentina. They haven't beaten England at Twickenham since 2014, they haven't won in Wales since 2013, and they haven't won in Ireland since 2012.

A lot has changed since...