South Africa: Dominant Downs Must Be Stopped for Sake of DStv Premiership's Entertainment Value

27 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled over South African football for years now. With their rivals still lagging behind, it is unclear who will stop them and halt the DStv Premiership becoming a one-team league.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of their MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows a few weeks ago, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena had this to say:

"We did well while we also know that we've still got a lot of work to do. We've got a lot of areas that we need to improve and offensively is one of them."

The assertion that a team that has presided over South African football with a domineering and destructive iron fist - running through just about any team in its way - can still improve, is unimaginable.

Especially when that team's rivals are still so far behind it.

Unstoppable

The Tshwane giants coasted to a record fourth league title in a row with co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Mokwena in their maiden season following the departure of previous head coach, Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane's eight-year tenure is what truly established this ongoing run of dominance. During his stay...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X