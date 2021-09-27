South Africa: Dominant Downs Must Be Stopped for Sake of DStv Premiership's Entertainment Value

Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled over South African football for years now. With their rivals still lagging behind, it is unclear who will stop them and halt the DStv Premiership becoming a one-team league.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of their MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows a few weeks ago, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena had this to say:

"We did well while we also know that we've still got a lot of work to do. We've got a lot of areas that we need to improve and offensively is one of them."

The assertion that a team that has presided over South African football with a domineering and destructive iron fist - running through just about any team in its way - can still improve, is unimaginable.

Especially when that team's rivals are still so far behind it.

Unstoppable

The Tshwane giants coasted to a record fourth league title in a row with co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Mokwena in their maiden season following the departure of previous head coach, Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane's eight-year tenure is what truly established this ongoing run of dominance. During his stay...