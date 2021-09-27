South Africa: There's Room for Improvement Despite Dominant Series Win, Says Proteas Women Coach

Hilton Moreeng will be hopeful that Cricket South Africa can wangle another batch of competitive fixtures, for the sake of momentum, as they continue full steam ahead towards the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup that is scheduled to begin on 4 March and end on 3 April in New Zealand.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Proteas women recently thumped the West Indies to seal a first-ever series win in the Caribbean. The win adds to their ever-rising global stock.

The coach of the Proteas women's team, Hilton Moreeng, says despite his side coasting to a crushing 4-1 One Day International (ODI) series victory over the West Indies in the Caribbean, his side still have a few more boxes to tick before they can be considered in the same league as the sides ranked first and second globally - Australia and England.

"There's a lot we can work on and we'd like to have as many camps as we can, building towards the West Indies tour and the World Cup," Moreeng told journalists in a virtual press conference following his side's domineering victory over the hosts.

"One of the boxes that are still unticked is consistency....