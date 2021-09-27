South African Sprinter Carina Horn Says Being Free to Compete Again Feels Like Winning an Olympic Gold Medal

Watching the Games was too hard, but soon after they ended, Carina Horn got her running pass back.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Two weeks ago, the South African sprinter who couldn't represent her country in Tokyo because of her provisional suspension while being investigated for a positive drugs test from 2019, received news from World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) that she's free to compete again.

The decision to allow Carina Horn, SA's 100m record holder, to resume her career appears to have been made on the basis of two things.

The AIU accepted her privately commissioned scientist's findings that her claims that the Ibutamoren and LGD-4033 found in her system came from contaminated pre- and post-workout supplements were true.

And it took Horn up on her offer to chalk up the two years she'd spent away from the sport to time served as her acknowledgement of the strict liability policy.

And with that, an ordeal which began with "adverse findings" in a dope test taken in September 2019 - meaning she never got to capitalise on becoming the first SA woman to dip under 11 seconds in the 100m by competing at the Doha...