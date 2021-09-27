Rwanda: Special Olympics - Pan African Games Shifted to 2024

The Special Olympics Rwanda has announced that the 2nd Special Olympics Pan African Games which were scheduled in 2022 has been shifted to 2024, a move that will allow more preparatory period for participating countries.

All 38 Special Olympics programs on the continent will be represented.

Rwanda was chosen to host the games after the conclusion of the inaugural Special Olympics Pan African Games in Cairo, Egypt.

This was announced during the Special Olympics Golisano Health Leadership Awarding ceremony, where Sulfo Rwanda and Dr. Tharcisse Ngambe received the award as outstanding partners of 2020.

Pastor Dues Sangwa, chairman of Rwanda Special Olympics told Times Sport that they have already received the flag of the pan African games, and talks with the government are underway for better preparations.

"This is going to be the first-ever unified game because it will bring together people without disabilities and those with intellectual disabilities," said Sangwa.

He added that "It is a privilege to host such an event, moreover, for the second time in Africa."

He said that "Athletes are expected to double the number of those who participated in the games in Egypt and this will have to be a 50-50 male and female participation."

According to him, local athletes will be selected at the sector level across the country to come up to the national level.

More than 10 sports disciplines will be represented depending on the facilities and resources available.

Special Olympics Rwanda is a non-governmental organization that provides sports activities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness and catering for their health care.