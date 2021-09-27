South Africa: Here's Why the Premier Soccer League Is a Right Royal Mess

27 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Conrad Abrahams

Outspoken critics say the national sports association is allowing money to break all the rules.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

It should surprise no one that upstart football club Royal AM turned their legal battle to be reinstated as the GladAfrica Championship winners and their purchase of Bloemfontein Celtic into what looked like a reality show.

The club, originally called Royal Eagles, was founded in Pietermaritzburg in 2014 by construction magnate Shauwn Mkhize and her then-husband Sbu Mpisane, the former Durban metro police constable who was once described as the "richest cop in Durban". Their 2018 divorce gave rise to Royal AM after an ownership battle over the club.

Mkhize then gained fame in the family's reality television show Kwa Mam'Mkhize, which was launched in January 2020 and invited viewers to "join her on her journey as she reclaims her life as a single woman who happens to be a mother, a sister and a business mogul".

Last year, their son Andile Mpisane became club chair at age 19. He drew hilarity on social media in February this year for being fielded in a GladAfrica Championship game, displaying questionable diski skills and clad in long white...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X