Africa: Kenya Bags Bronze At Edmonton 7s As South Africa Wins 2021 Series Title

Nairobi — Kenya bagged bronze at the Edmonton Sevens after thrashing hosts Canada 33-14 as South Africa were crowned the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Champions on Sunday.

Kenya dropped to the bronze playoff after succumbing to a 33-7 defeat to perennial rivals South Africa in the semi-final. They finished second overall on 36 points after bagging silver at Vancouver 7s.

The match was a repeat of the Vancouver 7s final where South Africa convincingly beat Kenya 38-5 to win the Cup title.

Kenya, that has several debutants in the team, has had a massive improvement in terms of game play since their Tokyo 2020 Olympics dismal performance.