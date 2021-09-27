Kenya: Two Die, Six Hurt as Matatu Crashes Near Nithi Bridge

Two people died and six others were seriously injured after a 14-seater matatu rolled on Sunday at the notorious Nithi bridge on the Meru-Embu highway.

The vehicle belonging to Ungwana Sacco was coming from Meru towards Embu when the driver lost its control and it rolled several times before landing in a ditch, a few meters from the bridge.

The injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital while the bodies of those who died taken to the hospital's mortuary.

According to eye witnesses, the vehicle could have developed a mechanical problem resulting to the accident.

"The vehicle's brakes could have failed because it was on very high speed when it rolled," said James Kimathi, one of the eye witnesses.

Nithi bridge, which is in Maara constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, is one of the black spots along the busy Meru-highway.