Southern Africa: SADC Troops Kill 17 Terrorists in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado

27 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

The Southern African Mission in Mozambique (Samim) has killed 17 terrorists operating in Cabo Delgado province after their base in Chitama was destroyed, the mission said Sunday in a statement.

The Saturday battle in Chitama also left one of Samim members dead and three others injured. The injured soldiers are said to be recovering well, the mission's statement adds.

According to the statement, the forces on Sunday engaged in a gun battle with another group of terrorists south of Messalo River. One insurgent was killed and three rifles recovered. Another terrorist has also been captured and is being questioned.

In July, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries started deploying forces to assist the Mozambican Defence Force fight insurgency and terrorism in the northern region.

Troops

Rwanda was the first to send 1,000 troops to Mozambique. Botswana followed with a contingent of 296 while South Africa deployed 1,500 soldiers.

Zimbabwe also sent 304 military instructors to train Mozambican soldiers to fight the insurgents.

Apart from Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, Angola also forms part of the Samim.

By the end of July, Rwandan soldiers said they had fought a series of engagements against the extremists, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 insurgents.

On August 8, Rwandan forces took control of the key northern port of Mocimboa da Praia from the extremist militants.

"Rwanda will continue to be a good partner, a good friend to Mozambique," Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Saturday in Cabo Delgado's capital Pemba.

"We will continue to work together, including with other partners, to transform our continent for the better," he added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X