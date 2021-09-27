South Africa: DA Takes Election Offer to the Radio Waves

press release

Following the successful launch of the DA's manifesto yesterday, the Party has today launched the first of our election radio adverts which will be synchronised across radio stations all over the country.

These will be the Party's biggest radio spread ever and will highlight the DA's offer to the people of South Africa and our commitment to bring our record of delivery to every municipality across the country.

Where the DA governs we get things done. We spend the public's money on service delivery and we have zero tolerance for corruption. This is why the best run municipalities are all run by the DA.

The DA is the only party big enough to beat the ANC and to keep the EFF out.

Our message to voters are clear, vote for the DA in the upcoming local government elections because we get things done.